Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) versus Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Financial Survey

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Two Harbors Investment and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Two Harbors Investment 0 6 2 0 2.25 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1 4 0 0 1.80

Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus target price of $14.64, suggesting a potential upside of 7.16%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential downside of 6.05%. Given Two Harbors Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Two Harbors Investment is more favorable than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

64.2% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Two Harbors Investment and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two Harbors Investment $480.36 million 2.94 -$106.37 million $1.78 7.68 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $344.59 million 4.50 $58.13 million ($0.78) -13.99

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Two Harbors Investment. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Two Harbors Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Two Harbors Investment and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two Harbors Investment 56.90% 2.16% 0.25% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance -28.20% 5.88% 1.38%

Dividends

Two Harbors Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.2%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.8%. Two Harbors Investment pays out 101.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays out -179.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Two Harbors Investment has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Two Harbors Investment beats Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions. It qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company must distribute at least 90% of annual taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in St. Louis Park, Minnesota.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if the company distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

