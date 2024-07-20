Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:AFT)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AFT opened at $14.86 on Friday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $15.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average of $14.31.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

