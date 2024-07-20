Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Announces Dividend of $0.25

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, July 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AIF opened at $14.82 on Friday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile
