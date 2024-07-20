Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Announces Dividend of $0.25

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, July 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIF opened at $14.82 on Friday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.