AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $261.71.

Several research firms have weighed in on APPF. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

Institutional Trading of AppFolio

In related news, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $2,502,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,693,471.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.46, for a total value of $531,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,896,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $2,502,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,693,471.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 124,982 shares of company stock worth $29,689,129 in the last 90 days. 9.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPF. Zeno Equity Partners LLP bought a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 589.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 238.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $263.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.64. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $164.29 and a 52 week high of $268.66. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 127.06 and a beta of 0.80.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.66 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AppFolio will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

