Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 8.8% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in shares of Apple by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $216.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.69.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $224.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.64 and a 200 day moving average of $188.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $237.23.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.
Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
