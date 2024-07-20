Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s 7th Largest Position

Harbor Advisory Corp MA decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.2% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in Apple by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Apple from $238.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.69.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $224.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $237.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

