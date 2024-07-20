Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,351 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.9% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $238.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.69.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $224.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $237.23. The company has a market cap of $3.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.78.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

