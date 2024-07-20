Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,688 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19,647 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 13,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 42,174 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $238.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $224.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $237.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.78.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

