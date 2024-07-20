Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Price Up 0.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $238.00 to $265.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Apple traded as high as $226.80 and last traded at $224.76. 16,261,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 64,047,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.18.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AAPL. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.69.

Get Apple alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Insider Transactions at Apple

Institutional Trading of Apple

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31,278 shares during the period. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.78.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Apple

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.