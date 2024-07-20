Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Stock Price Down 11%

Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.68 ($0.14). 4,914,442 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 5,597,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.16).

Argo Blockchain Trading Down 4.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £61.99 million, a PE ratio of -179.00 and a beta of 3.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39,567.72, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

