Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 600 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $89,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 207,574 shares in the company, valued at $30,818,511.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Airbnb stock opened at $147.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.82. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.24 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $95.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

