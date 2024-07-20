Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,682 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.08% of Arlo Technologies worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,504,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,900,000 after acquiring an additional 451,236 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 58,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 33,984 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,724.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $222,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,724.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $334,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,743.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arlo Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.22 and a beta of 1.83.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.71% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.06 million. Analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARLO. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $13.75 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Arlo Technologies Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Featured Stories

