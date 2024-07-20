Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $6,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 108,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,068,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 327,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 131,797 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $237,480.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,264.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,078.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $237,480.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,264.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $28.30 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $28.10.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 140.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Recommended Stories

