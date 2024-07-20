Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) vs. Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Head-To-Head Review

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) and Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and Orion Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Hospitality Trust -3.51% N/A -1.30% Orion Office REIT -38.87% -8.32% -5.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and Orion Office REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Hospitality Trust $1.37 billion 0.03 -$178.49 million ($3.17) -0.31 Orion Office REIT $195.04 million 1.14 -$57.30 million ($1.33) -2.99

Analyst Ratings

Orion Office REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Orion Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ashford Hospitality Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ashford Hospitality Trust and Orion Office REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Orion Office REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 157.73%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Orion Office REIT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.0% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orion Office REIT has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ashford Hospitality Trust beats Orion Office REIT on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants. The company's team of experienced industry leaders employs a proven, cycle-tested investment evaluation framework which serves as the lens through which capital allocation decisions are made for the current portfolio and future acquisitions.

