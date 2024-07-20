Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Insider Lucinda Riches Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) insider Lucinda Riches sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,480 ($71.07), for a total value of £219,200 ($284,269.23).

Ashtead Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of LON AHT opened at GBX 5,284 ($68.53) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,815.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,498.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,434.35. Ashtead Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 4,437 ($57.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,180 ($80.15).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2,749.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AHT shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($85.59) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,800 ($88.19) to GBX 6,500 ($84.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,150 ($79.76) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,933.13 ($63.98).

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AHT

Ashtead Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.