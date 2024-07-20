Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Insider Lucinda Riches Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) insider Lucinda Riches sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,480 ($71.07), for a total value of £219,200 ($284,269.23).
Ashtead Group Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of LON AHT opened at GBX 5,284 ($68.53) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,815.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,498.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,434.35. Ashtead Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 4,437 ($57.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,180 ($80.15).
Ashtead Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2,749.14%.
Ashtead Group Company Profile
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
