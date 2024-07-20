ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Up 0.1% After Earnings Beat

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $956.71 and last traded at $932.68. 719,903 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,149,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $932.05.

The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a $1.8732 dividend. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,147.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in ASML by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in ASML by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in ASML by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,006.23 and a 200-day moving average of $936.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $353.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

