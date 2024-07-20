AST SpaceMobile Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2024

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 35,598 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 67% compared to the average volume of 21,336 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 163,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 124,322 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $12.84 on Friday. AST SpaceMobile has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $14.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.61.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

