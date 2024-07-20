Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASURGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASUR shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth about $1,619,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Asure Software by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 99,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 23,370 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 745,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 115,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Asure Software by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software Stock Up 0.9 %

ASUR stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Asure Software has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $252.94 million, a PE ratio of -22.79, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASURGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $31.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

