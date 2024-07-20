Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.78). Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $376.85 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VET. TD Securities raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE VET opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 18,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 11,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 40.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 18,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. 31.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.0872 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.59%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

