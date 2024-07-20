Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $11,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Atkore during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Atkore by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Atkore in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $141.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.26. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $194.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.15.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.86. Atkore had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $792.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Atkore’s payout ratio is presently 7.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $91,784.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Atkore news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $91,784.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $78,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,154.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

