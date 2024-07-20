Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Issues Earnings Results

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter.

Atlas Copco Price Performance

Shares of ATLKY stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.71. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $20.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.58.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.

