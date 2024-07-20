Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Issues Earnings Results

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter.
Atlas Copco Price Performance
Shares of ATLKY stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.71. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $20.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.58.
About Atlas Copco
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Atlas Copco
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.