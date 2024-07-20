Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,433,978.16 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total value of $1,433,978.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 413,296 shares in the company, valued at $74,566,864.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total value of $1,431,514.28.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total value of $1,376,037.24.

On Monday, July 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $1,450,986.88.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total value of $1,354,736.60.

On Monday, June 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $1,303,074.60.

On Friday, June 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $1,267,149.64.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.54, for a total value of $1,299,815.92.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,363,967.91.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total value of $1,470,606.45.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total value of $1,518,486.66.

Atlassian Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $176.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.04 and its 200 day moving average is $196.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.16 and a beta of 0.74. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $152.34 and a 52-week high of $258.69.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Atlassian last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Atlassian's revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 383.9% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 2,175.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter worth $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 271.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Capital One Financial raised Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Atlassian from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.81.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

