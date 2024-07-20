Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $30.43, but opened at $31.38. Atmus Filtration Technologies shares last traded at $31.87, with a volume of 92,901 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.76.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 314.52% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $426.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 366.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,080,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348,391 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,602,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,568 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 38.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,355,000 after purchasing an additional 583,078 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,946,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,931,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,363,000 after purchasing an additional 102,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

