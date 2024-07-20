Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $30.43, but opened at $31.38. Atmus Filtration Technologies shares last traded at $31.87, with a volume of 92,901 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATMU has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.76.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 314.52%. The firm had revenue of $426.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.18 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

