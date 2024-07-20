Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) Downgraded by B. Riley to Hold

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AUGX. Maxim Group lowered shares of Augmedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Augmedix from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Augmedix from $8.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Augmedix alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AUGX

Augmedix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUGX opened at $2.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01. Augmedix has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Augmedix had a negative net margin of 41.95% and a negative return on equity of 178.34%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Augmedix will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Augmedix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUGX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Augmedix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Augmedix by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,464,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after buying an additional 73,475 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Augmedix by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 188,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 15,606 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Augmedix in the 4th quarter valued at about $886,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Augmedix by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 891,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 663,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Augmedix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.