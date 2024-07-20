AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACQ shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$25.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ATB Capital cut shares of AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$62.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC lowered shares of AutoCanada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

ACQ stock opened at C$18.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$19.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.96. The firm has a market cap of C$445.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.65. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$17.76 and a one year high of C$27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.05.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.49 billion. AutoCanada had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 8.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 1.7074165 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$23.95 per share, with a total value of C$28,740.00. Insiders have bought 4,200 shares of company stock worth $87,640 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

