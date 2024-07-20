Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.00 and traded as low as C$9.93. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR shares last traded at C$9.96, with a volume of 24,978 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APR.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.25.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Down 1.1 %

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Dividend Announcement

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.26. The stock has a market cap of C$395.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.71, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.97%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

(Get Free Report)

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.