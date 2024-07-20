Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.00 and traded as low as C$9.93. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR shares last traded at C$9.96, with a volume of 24,978 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
APR.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.25.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Down 1.1 %
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.97%.
About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
