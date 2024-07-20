Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

Shares of AWX stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. Avalon has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

