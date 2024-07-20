Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,085 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

Insider Activity

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,018.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

CINF stock opened at $121.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $96.86 and a 52-week high of $128.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

