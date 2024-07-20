Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Bunge Global by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after acquiring an additional 30,999 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter worth $2,137,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Bunge Global by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in Bunge Global by 2,975.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 80,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 77,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Price Performance

NYSE:BG opened at $111.91 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $86.10 and a 12-month high of $116.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is 21.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Insider Activity at Bunge Global

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,999 shares in the company, valued at $9,086,776.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

