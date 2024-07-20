Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26,676.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 674,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,562,000 after purchasing an additional 671,704 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,044,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,122,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,328,000 after buying an additional 63,240 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3,841.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 63,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,262,000 after acquiring an additional 61,460 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 390.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,059,000 after acquiring an additional 43,803 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $312.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.44. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $233.54 and a 12 month high of $322.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

