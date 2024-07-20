Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 2,911 Shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its holdings in Qifu Technology by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,870,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,415,000 after acquiring an additional 260,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $37,128,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,901,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,082,000 after purchasing an additional 324,618 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Qifu Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,995,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Qifu Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 920,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,567,000 after purchasing an additional 15,427 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qifu Technology alerts:

Qifu Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $19.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.61. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.91.

Qifu Technology Profile

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 19th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $575.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.38 million. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 26.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.