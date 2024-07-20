Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 373 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 922.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV opened at $78.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12-month low of $62.92 and a 12-month high of $80.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.38 and a 200-day moving average of $75.79.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.389 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

