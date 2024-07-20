Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 743 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,791 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,141,059,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,470,000 after purchasing an additional 468,195 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,205,582,000 after buying an additional 459,603 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 261.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 620,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,022,000 after buying an additional 448,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 25.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,986,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $618,330,000 after acquiring an additional 402,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

CDNS stock opened at $279.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $302.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.37. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.77 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $165,216.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $165,216.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total value of $471,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,643,548.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,134 shares of company stock worth $14,987,093 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.