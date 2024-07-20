Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 57.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 981,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,728,000 after acquiring an additional 111,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.87.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $96.10 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $72.85 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

