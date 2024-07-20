Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $686,000 Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth $465,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 165,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 15,501 shares during the period. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

HYD stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.67.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.