Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $700,000 Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $63.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.57.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

