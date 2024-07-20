Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $725,000 Stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1,209.1% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JVAL opened at $41.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.17. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $42.96. The firm has a market cap of $831.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99.

About JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.