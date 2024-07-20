Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $758,000 Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,299 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 234.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of LYG opened at $3.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

