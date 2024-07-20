Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $765,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEC. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $222,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Down 0.3 %
BATS:PDEC opened at $37.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $36.47.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile
The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.