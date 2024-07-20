Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $775,000 Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $182.05 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.47 and a 52 week high of $185.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.86. The company has a market cap of $213.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.07.

Read Our Latest Report on TMUS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $23,598,574.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 670,278,284 shares in the company, valued at $118,518,606,176.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,147,808 shares of company stock valued at $870,504,339. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.