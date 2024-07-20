Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $829,000 Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Twilio by 327.9% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Macquarie lowered their target price on Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Twilio from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $58,975.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,096,535.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $49,105.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,374 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,232.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $58,975.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,096,535.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,221 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.86 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average is $61.82.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

