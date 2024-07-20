Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $860,000 Stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,415,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,625,000 after buying an additional 317,082 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,611,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,604,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 111,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after buying an additional 16,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of JSML opened at $62.32 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $47.26 and a twelve month high of $64.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day moving average of $58.65.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.0512 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.