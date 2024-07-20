Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $894,000 Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 64.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,681 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $34.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Halliburton has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $43.85.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.59.

View Our Latest Report on Halliburton

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.