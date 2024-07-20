Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $931,000 Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,186 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.35% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GJUL. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 10.7% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA GJUL opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.66. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $34.95.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

