Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $939,000 Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 583,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,232,000 after purchasing an additional 36,822 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in CMS Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,624,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 22.3% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,316,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at $884,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,027 shares of company stock worth $365,651. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $61.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $63.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.34.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

