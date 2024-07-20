Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 180,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 19,881 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 195,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

IGLD opened at $20.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average is $19.61.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Increases Dividend

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1388 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%.

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

