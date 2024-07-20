Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 36.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 25.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DDOG. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Datadog to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.21.

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG stock opened at $119.03 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.81 and a 1 year high of $138.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.97, a PEG ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.78.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $248,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,705.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $26,332,092.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,517,854.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $248,271.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,705.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 881,530 shares of company stock valued at $106,911,095. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

