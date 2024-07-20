Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 122.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDA opened at $58.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $60.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

