Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $857,000 Investment in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Equitable by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Equitable by 4.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 4.2% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EQH opened at $41.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $43.53.

Equitable Increases Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In related news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $394,971.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,803,122.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,411 shares of company stock worth $6,627,658. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equitable from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQH

Equitable Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.